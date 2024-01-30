The nephew of jailed former president Pedro Castillo has turned himself into police after nearly two years on the run.

Fray Vasquez, 33, has been remanded in custody for 24 months while he is investigated for alleged corruption, Peruvian police confirmed on Monday (29 January).

General Victor Zanabria, General Commander of the Peruvian National Police, said Vasquez was detained after he turned himself into police in the Puno region.

Vasquez boarded a police plane which landed in Callao.

Castillo began his government in 2021 and was removed on December 7, 2022 after attempting to dissolve the Parliament and rule by decree.

Castillo is in prison for three years while being investigated for corruption and rebellion.