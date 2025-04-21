President Donald Trump appeared to be unaware of the latest Signalgate scandal engulfing his Defense Secretary when he threw his support behind Pete Hegseth.

A New York Times report over the weekend revealed Hegseth had shared sensitive airstrike details in a group chat with his wife, brother and personal lawyer.

Despite the widespread publicity, when asked if he retained confidence in Hegseth at the White House Easter egg hunt on Monday (April 21), Trump appeared to think he was being asked about the previous Signalgate affair, when the editor of The Atlantic was added to a group chat detailing the bombing of Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"Are you bringing up Signal again? I thought they gave that up two weeks ago … It's all just the same old stuff from the media. That's an old one. Try finding something new,” the President said.