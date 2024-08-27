Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:43
Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of ramming ship in disputed South China Sea
The Philippines on Sunday 25 August accused Chinese vessels of blocking a ship transporting provisions to Filipino fishermen in the South China Sea, saying they had made “aggressive and dangerous” manoeuvres including ramming the ship and using water cannons.
The Philippines’ Bureau of Fisheries vessel “was targeted by the People’s Liberation Army Navy ship and multiple China Coast Guard ships, which attempted to encircle and block the humanitarian mission,” Manila’s South China Sea task force said in a statement.
China’s Coast Guard said it had taken “control measures” against the Philippine vessel that “illegally” entered into the waters near the Sabina shoal and had repeatedly approached its ships in a dangerous manner.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:39
Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool
00:50
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death
00:55
Watch: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first conference as England manager
01:43
Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix’
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:17
Demand for Oasis tickets will ‘absolutely dwarf’ that of Taylor Swift
01:14
Elliot Page says playing trans man in new role was healing experience
00:20
Lizzo stands in pouring rain as she announces ‘gap year’
00:32
Antiques Roadshow guests shocked at value of medal awarded to pigeon
00:49
Abandoned malnourished walrus calf nursed back to health in Washington
00:50
Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival in spectacular parade scenes
01:29
Sharon Osborne’s video message to fans after losing ‘cherished’ item
00:52
Craig David surprises Notting Hill Carnival with street performance
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32