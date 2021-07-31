Anti-vaxxer Piers Corbyn was tricked into ‘accepting’ £10,000 on just one condition: that he stopped criticising AstraZeneca vaccine.

The prank was organised by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners who pranked the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn by posing as Astrazeneca representatives.

The pranksters wished to support Corbyn’s cause on the condition that he layed off the AZ vaccine and focused on other serums.

In the YT video Pieters and Manners explained that they contacted the anti-vaxxer conspiracist to arrange a meeting.