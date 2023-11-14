Piers Morgan asks Jeremy Corbyn 12 times if Hamas are terror organisation

Piers Morgan clashed with Jeremy Corbyn in a fractious TalkTV interview on Monday night (13 November), in which the host repeatedly questioned the former Labour leader on Hamas.

In the space of two minutes, Mr Morgan asked 12 times: “Are Hamas a terror group?”

Mr Corbyn, the Islington North MP, responded by repeatedly calling for a ceasefire.

Over the course of the whole interview, Mr Corbyn was asked a total of 38 times if he thinks Hamas should stay in power and if he would call them a terror group.