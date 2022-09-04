A pilot circling a stolen plane over a Walmart in Mississippi threatened to “intentionally crash” into the store on Saturday, 3 September, local police confirmed.

Tupelo Police Department said 29-year-old Cory Patterson was taken into custody after he was safely grounded and shoppers were evacuated.

According to local paper Tupelo Daily Journal, Patterson was believed to have been an employee at Tupelo Regional Airport.

This footage shows the aircraft soaring above the location on Saturday.

