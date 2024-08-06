Independent TV
Golfer leaps out of way as plane crashes onto golf course in California
This is the moment a plane crashes into a California golf complex as a golfer practices on the green.
Footage from the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento shows the small plane speeding and sliding across the green as the golfer is forced to jump out of the way.
The pilot, who had taken off from McClellan Air Force Base, experienced a complete mechanical failure at around 400ft, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Although the golfer was near the plane when it crashed, no one on the ground was injured.
The pilot sustained minor cuts.
