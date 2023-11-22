Aftermath of Texas restaurant plane crash that killed pilot

New footage shows the aftermath of a plane crash in Texas that killed the pilot.

The crash happened on the evening of Tuesday, 21 November.

Footage shows firefighters on the scene as flames emanate from the wreckage of the single-engine aircraft.

The plane didn’t crash into any cars or buildings, but the fire spread to an unoccupied van nearby according to local fire authorities.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear, but authorities confirm the pilot was the only person on board the plane.