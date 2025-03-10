Four-year-old reports mother to police over dessert dispute

A four-year-old boy in Wisconsin called 911 to report his mother for eating his ice cream.

Dez'Riel Lowery told an operator his "mommy is being bad."

Officers Rachel Gardinier and Francesca Ostergaard attended the youngster's house to check in and use the call as a teaching moment for Dez'Riel to only use 911 for real emergencies.

The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department posted a picture of the officers on Wednesday, 5 March, with Dez'Riel saying they returned to him the next day, this time with ice cream.