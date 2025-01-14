Alleged drink-driver clutches beer bottle during arrest

An alleged drink driver held a bottle of beer in his hand as police stopped him in Headcorn, Kent, on New Year's Eve.

Footage released by Kent Police on Tuesday, 13 January, shows officers attended Headcorn High Street following a report that a car had collided with several parked vehicles in a supermarket car park and that the driver was drunk and had left the scene to buy more alcohol.

The 47-year-old suspect from West Yorkshire was arrested after failing a roadside breath test. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Kent Police said a total of 316 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs during a month-long enforcement campaign.