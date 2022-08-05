CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex

Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.

This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.

The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.

Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.

