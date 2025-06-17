This is the moment a chainsaw-wielding man was lassoed by a sheriff’s deputy after allegedly chasing his father around the yard before ending up in a pond.

Pierce County Deputies responded after reports of a 32-year-old man threatening his parents with the tool in the town of Roy, Washington, on Saturday afternoon (June 14).

When deputies arrived and tried to deescalate the situation, the man leapt into a nearby pond.

Law enforcement negotiated with the suspect for 40 minutes before the unorthodox use of a lasso snared the man and he was dragged to shore and disarmed.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital for mental health services.