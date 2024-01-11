Post Office investigator tells inquiry: ‘I was not technically minded’

A Post Office investigator has denied claims he and others “behaved like Mafia gangsters” who were looking to collect “bounty with the threats and lies” from subpostmasters.

Stephen Bradshaw, who has been employed at the Post Office since 1978, did however tell the inquiry he was not “technically minded” and was not equipped to know whether there were bugs or errors in the Horizon system.

He submitted a witness statement to the Horizon IT inquiry in which he said: “I refute the allegation that I am a liar.”

“I am not technically minded, I would expect that to come from people above,” Mr Bradshaw said on reports of issues with the IT system.

“If there was an issue, I would expect Fujitsu to inform the Post Office, and the Post Office to let us know what the issues are.”