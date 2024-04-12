Former subpostmistress wrongly jailed while pregnant recalls fainting at sentencing

A former subpostmistress who was wrongly jailed while pregnant has recalled fainting as he sentence was passed down.

Seema Misra ran a post office in West Byfleet, Surrey, but was suspended in 2008 after being accused of stealing £74,000.

She was handed a 15-month prison sentence on her son’s 10th birthday in November 2010 and was eight weeks pregnant when jailed.

Ms Misra’s conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 2021.

“When the Judge said imprisonment, I lost it. When I opened my eyes, I was in the hospital because I fainted,” she told Good Morning Britain on Friday 12 April, recalling her ordeal.

Ms Misra added that the apology made by a former Post Office boss at the Horizon IT inquiry is “not good enough”.