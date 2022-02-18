Prince Charles has made his first public appearance since the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

Media reports last year alleged offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national who has made more than £1.5 million in donations to the Prince’s Foundation.

Following news of the investigation, the Prince of Wales appeared at an awards ceremony to present the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education at St James’s Palace.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.