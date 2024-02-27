Queen Camilla attended a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle today (27 February), as the Prince of Wales was forced to pull out due to a “personal matter”.

Camilla smiled as she arrived at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning.

The late Constantine, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather and was close to his second cousin King Charles.

The Prince of Wales pulled out of the service on Tuesday morning.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.