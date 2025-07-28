Princess Charlotte and Prince William celebrate England’s Euro 2025 win in a new behind-the-scenes video.

William posted a video of his trip to Basel with his daughter to watch the Lionesses secure back-to-back European Championship titles.

The Lionesses fought back from a one goal deficit against Spain at St Jakob‑Park in Basel to win Euro 2025 after a tense penalty shootout on Sunday (27 July), with William and Charlotte watching jubilantly from the stands.

Sharing the video on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, William said: “An incredible night for @lionesses and @england in Basel. Congratulations to Sarina, the team and all the support staff. Champions.”