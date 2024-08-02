Freed American prisoner Paul Whelan described being imprisoned in Russia as “absolute nonsense by the Russian government.”

He made those comments early on Friday 2 August after he, along with journalist Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, arrived at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

The three Americans were part of the biggest US-Russian prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, a trade which follows years of back-channel negotiations despite relations between Washington and Moscow being at their lowest point since the Cold War after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.