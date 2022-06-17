Priti Patel signs order to extradite Julian Assange to the US

Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, the Home Office confirmed.

The US has sought to put Mr Assange on trial since 2010, when he published leaks on his website from army intelligence officer Chelsea Manning which indicated wrongdoing by American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mr Assange has 14 days to appeal the decision.

He spent seven years in the embassy of Ecuador in London after breaching bail on an extradition order to Sweden, and was arrested after leaving the embassy in 2019.

