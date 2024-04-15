Protesters block Golden Gate Bridge as pro-Palestine action staged across US

Pro-Palestine protesters blocked Highway 101 during morning traffic on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge on Monday, 15 April.

Dozens of demonstrators stopped their vehicles to block all southbound lanes at around 7:30am.

The action was staged to demand the US cease arming Israel, according to organisers.

Protesters were seen holding a banner that read “Stop the world for Gaza”.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the span was shut for hours in both directions before reopening by around 12:20pm.

The state patrol said 20 people were arrested in two protests.

It came on the same day pro-Palestine protesters blocked the Interstate 190 access road into Terminal 1 at O’Hare Airport.