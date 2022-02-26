Crowds in UK and Ireland protest over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Just over 24 hours since Vladimir Putin started the invasion of Ukraine, people took to the streets of London and other UK cities to protest against the war.

Elena from Russia showed her support for Ukraine at the London protest on Friday (25 February).

She said: “We’re like brothers and sisters. We’re all mixed and matched, having families on both sides of the border. It’s like shooting your own brother. How is this possible? It’s shocking.”

Protests in support of Ukraine were held in major cities all around the world including Rome, New York, Beirut and Moscow.