Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

The White House’ press secretary Jen Psaki is set to hold a briefing today regarding the ongoing international tensions.Only last week did President Joe Biden and other White House officials declare that any American citizens in the Ukraine should return as soon as possible.It comes as many world officials are preparing for the worst, after new intelligence has suggested Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will declare war on the Ukraine, and will attempt a takeover.The White House briefing will take place at 9pm, UK time.

