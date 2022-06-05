Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western countries about providing additional weapons to Ukraine, claiming it would only prolong the military conflict.

Talking about the US plans to supply multiple launch rocket systems to Kyiv, the Russian leader said that these supplies are unlikely to significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army, as they had had rockets of this range in the past.

"In general, all this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal - to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible", he concluded in his interview recorded in Sochi.