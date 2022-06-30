Liz Truss said on Sky News this morning (30 June) Putin’s rhetoric should be “ignored” after the Russian president issued another threat towards Nato and its plans to potentially set troops in Sweden and Finland.

The foreign secretary added: “We have to ignore the rhetoric and instead do all we can to continue to support Ukraine with the weapons they need to win this appalling war…if we don’t it means there will be much greater threat for European security in the future.”

The UK announced yesterday (29 June) that it will be providing another £1bn of military support to Ukraine.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.