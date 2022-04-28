Vladimir Putin vowed on Wednesday that Russia's response to strategic threats will be "immediate" and "quick".

Speaking to the Council of Legislators, the president said that "if someone intervenes" in events in Ukraine and creates "unacceptable" threats, then Russia will have "all the instruments" to respond promptly.

"They should know that our response to counter strikes will be immediate, quick," Mr Putin said.

"We have all the instruments that no one could brag about, we will not brag about it."

