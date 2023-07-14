Moment 12ft snake hiding in wall of family’s home pulled through plaster

A massive python was pulled from the wall of a family’s home in Songkhla, Thailand after its hiding spot was discovered by the homeowner’s cat.

The 12-foot-long reptile was found when it made banging noises as it slithered under the ceiling connected to a narrow space behind the wooden wall of the property.

The rescue team can be seen breaking the wall to expose the snake’s hiding spot. They removed the snake from the house using poles and took it back to their facility before releasing it.

Reticulated pythons are typically found throughout Southeast Asia, meaning they end up interacting with humans more often than usual.