King’s Guards march to Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen’s coffin procession

The King’s Guards marched from Wellington Arch to Buckingham Palace today, 14 September, ahead of the procession of the Queen’s coffin from the palace to Westminster Hall.

King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry will follow the casket as it is driven to Parliament ahead of the Queen’s lying in state.

The late monarch will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days ahead of her state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

