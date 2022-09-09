Susanna Reid pays tribute to ‘inspiring’ Queen Elizabeth II on Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Good Morning Britain, the day after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch died peacefully aged 96.

“We knew that she couldn’t be immortal and yet I think we all hoped she might be. It is quite a moment, I think it’ll take time for it to sink in.” Ms Reid said on Friday (9 September).

Dressed in black, the broadcaster added that Her Majesty was “the steady presence as Queen, while everything else changed over the decades - dignified, dutiful, devoted.”

