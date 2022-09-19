An elderly veteran saluted Queen Elizabeth II from home as he watched her coffin procession on television.

TikTok user Caroline Roberts shared footage of the moment her grandfather stood to salute the late monarch last week, in a video that has since been viewed 9.5 million times.

She captioned the clip “#GrandadSalutes”.

The Queen’s state funeral took place on Monday morning (19 September), as the world said goodbye to a monarch who had reigned for a record-breaking 70 years.

