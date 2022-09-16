Queue to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity

The queue for mourners to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in rest has been paused for at least six hours after it reached maximum capacity on Friday, 16 September.

Officials asked the public to refrain from trying to join the line at Southwark Park until the queue reopens.

The DCMS live tracker said the line stretched across 4.9 miles of the city at 10am, before announcing its closure.

Members of the public have shown up in London in their droves to bid farewell to the Queen.

Sign up to our newsletters.