The parents of a boy who died after he was electrocuted by overhead power cables have launched a campaign film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network.

Titled Harrison’s Story, the film explains how 11-year-old Harrison Ballantyne tragically died in 2017 after he strayed into a rail freight depot to retrieve a lost football.

Despite not touching the power cables, Harrison died at the scene after he was hit by 25,000 volts of electricity which had formed an arc.

The film is part of Network Rail’s You vs Train campaign.

