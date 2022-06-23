Rail strikes: RMT says more action to come if agreement not reached

More rail strikes should be expected if an agreement is not reached between transport bosses and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), the union's general secretary has said.

Mick Lynch told BBC Breakfast that the strikes this week may not be the last we see.

Talks between the union and Network Rail will continue and RMT members will be consulted on further industrial action.

"Let's reach an agreement on modernisation that suits the industry and looks after our members", RMT senior assistant general secretary Eddie Dempsey said.

