The Red Arrows soared into their 60th display season with a flight alongside Folland Gnat jets at RAF Waddington on Friday 8 March.

Footage from the cockpit shows the impressive flight over Lincolnshire, where the RAF’s famous aerobatic team were joined by the vintage jets.

The two heritage craft, one with a bright yellow livery and the other featuring No 4 Flying Training School colours, were originally used in the 1960s as training planes.

The Folland Gnat was flown by the Red Arrows from the team’s first season in 1965 until it was replaced by the bigger Hawk T1 in 1980.