Teenagers smash £2000 public defibrillator before fleeing scene

This is the moment a group of teenagers are caught on CCTV smashing up a £2,000 defibrillator in Redditch.

The group is seen surrounding the life-saving device and attempting to yank it off the wall, in CCTV footage from Sunday, 29 October.

An older member of the group appears to try to stop them before it’s thrown on the floor, fleeing the scene after.

PC Clarke of West Mercia Police said: “The mindless damage to the defibrillator is of real concern to the local community as it was put in place to help save people’s lives.”