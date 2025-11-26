Reeves takes aim at ‘hypotherapist’ Green leader Zack Polanksi during Budget address

Rachel Reeves made a jab at “hypnotherapist” Zack Polanski whilst announcing her Budget on Wednesday (26 November).

Speaking in the Commons, the Chancellor said the Greens leader “believes he can achieve remarkable things using the power of his mind”.

“Unfortunately the only things getting bigger under his approach would be the deficit and the rate of inflation,” she said as the chamber jeered.

In September, Mr Polanski was forced to apologise for claiming to have been able to help women increase the size of their breasts using his mind.