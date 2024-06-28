Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:52
Farage says Reform UK campaigner made homophobic remarks because he was drunk after football
Nigel Farage said a Reform UK campaigner who made homophobic remarks did so because he’d “watched England play football” and “was drunk.”
An undercover Channel 4 reporter’s recording in Clacton showed a canvasser describing the Pride flag as “degenerate” and suggesting members of the LGBT community are paedophiles.
“People when they’re drunk often turn quite nasty. It was unforgivably nasty,” the party leader told Loose Women panellists on Friday, 28 June.
The Channel 4 footage also captured campaigners using a racial slur and suggesting migrants should be used as “target practice”.
Mr Farage has sought to distance himself from the comments, saying he was “dismayed” by the “appalling sentiments” expressed.
Up next
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
05:08
The TV presenter sent death threats for standing up to the Taliban
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:31
Bronny James overcome with emotion as he is drafted by LA Lakers
00:43
Joe Wicks leads hundreds of revellers in Glastonbury workout session
00:20
Mets-Yankees game delayed as torrential rain hits New York
00:48
Palmer hopeful England can ‘go up level’ after making tournament debut
00:25
Moment 100ft-wide sinkhole opens up and collapses football field
00:20
Mets-Yankees game delayed as torrential rain hits New York
00:37
Climate protester climbs Tory bus ahead of James Cleverly visit
00:50
Mission to clean up world’s biggest rubbish dump, six times size of UK
01:34
Emily Eavis defends Glastonbury line-up as Dua Lipa readies to dazzle
00:43
Paris Hilton claims she sexually abused at youth residential facility
00:45
Kim Kardashian reveals ‘tragic’ aging sign that ‘happened overnight’
01:28