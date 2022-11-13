King Charles leads two-minute silence at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

King Charles has led the nation in a two-minute silence to mark Remembrance Sunday.

This footage shows the King paying tribute to those who died in war at London’s Cenotaph, as crowds surrounding him fell silent.

His Majesty was joined by other senior royals, including Prince William and Princess Anne, who stood behind him as they observed the mark of respect.

Around 10,000 Royal British Legion veterans marched past the Cenotaph to remember their fallen comrades, with senior politicians and faith representatives also in attendance.

