Moment police rush to save rescue dog trapped in burning house

Watch as police officers save a rescue dog trapped inside a burning house.

Footage shared by Aurora Illinois Police Department on Monday (15 September) shows officers arriving at the property and kicking down the door.

As they made their way through the property, smoke began spreading throughout the different rooms.

They later found Oakley, a four-year-old Staffordshire Terrier, in a room with a pet gate. After initially running away from the officer, he was calmed down and his leash was attached. Both Oakley and the officer walked away from the house unscathed. No other injuries were reported.