Watch as Robert F Kennedy Jr. defends a flagship report for his agenda that includes numerous citations from fake sources.

During a House hearing on Tuesday (24 June), Rep. Raul Ruiz quizzed the Secretary of Health on the ‘MAHA Report’ published by his Make America Healthy Again Commission which included at least seven invalid citations.

It referenced more than 500 studies as evidence supporting Kennedy’s unorthodox agenda.

RFK Jr confirmed that he did not fact check his department’s report, to which Ruiz replied: “Why, then, did the report include a citation to sources that don’t even exist? How does that happen under your leadership, sir?”