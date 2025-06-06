Richard Tice has defended a Reform UK MP’s call for a burqa ban, after party chairman Zia Yusuf branded the argument “dumb” and quit.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday (6 June), Mr Tice said: “What you should be able to do in a democracy, in a world of free speech, is have a sensible, respectful debate,” adding he wants to “find out where the British mood is on this”.

On Wednesday (4 June), newly elected MP Sarah Pochin called on Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons to ban burqas in “the interest of public safety”.

Mr Yusuf said announced his resignation on Thursday (5 June), stating that he “no longer believes working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time”.