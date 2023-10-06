Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed he saved watching the “absolutely brilliant” David Beckham Netflix documentary until after the Conservative Party Conference.

Mr Sunak told This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary that he was thoroughly enjoying the new four-part series, which takes a look at the life of David Beckham.

He made the admission during a quick-fire quiz with the hosts when he asked if he preferred watching Big Brother or I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Mr Sunak said: “I am watching the Beckham Netflix documentary right now.”

Alison Hammond asks: “Is it good?”

He replies: “I saved it for after the conference. It is absolutely brilliant, I am reliving my childhood.”