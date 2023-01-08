Rishi Sunak refused to say whether he uses a private GP three times while insisting the issue is a “distraction from the things that really matter”.

The prime minister refused to discuss reports that he uses a private GP, saying: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation, it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”

When asked if he was registered with a private GP, he said: “My dad was a doctor. I grew up in an NHS family.

“It’s just a personal choice. I think healthcare is somewhat private.”

