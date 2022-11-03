Prime minister Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Westminster tube station

Some London commuters were met with the unexpected sight of Rishi Sunak selling poppies at a central tube station.

“Rishi I’d love to buy a poppy from you,” one man can be heard saying in this clip, before asking the prime minister for a selfie.

The new Tory leader was selling poppies for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal at Westminster station on Thursday, 3 October.

He can be heard telling a commuter who purchased a poppy: “Thank you for your support, I really appreciate it.”

