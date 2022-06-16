Independent TV
Rockslide hits car in Yellowstone National Park
Dramatic footage shows the moment a car was hit by falling rocks on Sunday (12 June) whilst trying to leave Yellowstone National Park in the US, as severe weather impacted the area.
Hundreds of people were stranded after record flooding knocked out bridges in Montana and Wyoming.
All five entrances to the park, which is mostly in Wyoming, were closed to inbound traffic on Tuesday (14 June) in the park's first disaster-related closure since wildfires in 1988.
