Protesters gathered in New York on Friday (24 June) to voice their anger and frustration over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

In striking down the landmark case, millions of women have lost the constitutional right to an abortion, with some states already moving to ban the practice.

“I don't believe we should be taking basic human rights away from women and the fact that the government protects guns [over women]... we are here to fight for our rights,” one demonstrator said.

