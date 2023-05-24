Vanessa Feltz recalled being groped by Rolf Harris on live TV when he joined her on the Big Breakfast bed in 1996.

The broadcaster said she could feel Harris’s hand going “past my knees up to my thighs” while the convicted paedophile’s wife was standing in the same room as them.

Harris died aged 93 on 10 May of neck cancer and old age, it was announced on Monday.

“I knew that I couldn’t say ‘get your hand off my leg’... I didn’t know what to do,” Feltz said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.