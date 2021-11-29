Rosena Allin-Khan criticised by Sajid Javid over 'tone' for second time in commons

Sajid Javid criticised MP Rosena Allin-Khan’s "tone" in the Houses of Commons today after she condemned the government’s handling of Covid preventing restrictions.

Dr Allin-Khan, who was deputising for Jon Ashworth, said: “We support the decision to introduce masks on public transport and in shops, but we believe this should never have been abandoned in the first place. Keeping masks in place would always have been our Plan A.”

Mr Javid replied: “I do think the honourable lady has misjudged the tone of the House."

Last year Matt Hancock also criticised the Tooting MP over her “tone”.

