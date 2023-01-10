Piers Morgan clashes with Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry racism claim denial

Piers Morgan furiously offered Trisha Goddard his own definition of racism as the pair discussed the Duke of Sussex’s denial that he called the royal family racist.

During an ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry addressed the Duchess of Sussex’s claims that a family member had expressed “concerns” about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

The duke denied he had accused the royal family of racism, clarifying: “The British press said that.”

After Ms Goddard said she was “fed up” of white people defining what racism is to Black people, Mr Morgan offered his own definition.

