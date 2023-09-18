Russell Brand’s former manager ‘surprised’ at allegations: ‘Never had any complaints’

Russell Brand’s former manager has said he was “very surprised” to hear about the sexual assault allegations against his previous client.

John Noel told Channel 4 News he parted company with Brand around 2014 and said he could not comment on the allegations for legal reasons, before saying: “I’ve never had any complaints about him, other than turning up late. Yeah, that kind of thing. Standard stuff in our business.”

Brand denies all allegations made against him.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email news@independent.co.uk