Russian airstrike hit family homes in Ukrainian village

Distressing footage shows the aftermath after a Russian airstrike hit family homes in the Ukrainian village of Marhalívka.

Three adults and a child allegedly burned alive in a car and two more adults were found dead under the rubble amid the continued shelling by Russia.

Filmer Andrey Nebitov captioned the video: “Ordinary village and people are not to blame for anything. There is no excuse for such “warfare”.

